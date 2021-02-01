Ganduje inaugurates COVID-19 Marshals to enforce protocols in Kano

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated COVID-19 Marshals in the state.

The marshals, numbering 2,000, which comprise 1,000 Hisbah officials and 1,000 health workers, have been engaged to assist security agents in the state in the enforcement and persuasion of strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking during the formal launch of the marshals, which was held at the Government House yesterday, Ganduje said COVID-19 is back, therefore the state government is also back to fight it to the end.

According to the governor, the people are dying as a result of the pandemic, and the state government must be up and doing to ensure that it contains the situation.

He said: “No doubt, COVID-19 is back in Kano and we must be back with all necessary measures to curtail the spread. Although we do not intend to lock down the state again because of the devastating socio-economic impact, we must put adequate measures in place to ensure compliance to protocols to save lives.

“To enforce compliance, the government is inaugurating COVID-19 Marshals to carry out special duties. The marshals will carry out sensitisation on the danger involved in COVID-19 and the need to adopt safety measures. In the case of disobedience, the marshals that will be supported by the police will arrest and charge offenders to our special mobile court.”