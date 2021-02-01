Longest-serving University of Ibadan lecturer dies at 71

The longest-serving lecturer at the University of Ibadan (UI) Nigel Henry has died aged 71.

Mr Henry, a lecturer in the Department of Classics, died on January 30, according to a statement on Sunday by the department.

The statement reads: “With a deep sense of sorrow the Department of Classics announces the passing of Mr. Nigel Henry which regrettable event occurred on the night of 30 January, 2021, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“Mr. Henry, our longest-serving academic member of staff, who spent over four decades nurturing students in the various sub-disciplines of Classics, especially in Greek and Latin languages and literature, was an outstanding student of the highest order.

“He took the M.A. (Classics) with First Class Honours (1969 – 73) from the University of St. Andrews, and the B. Phil in Classics (1973 – 75) from the University of Oxford.

“Mr. Henry brought to Ibadan the best traditions of Classical scholarship, having been taught by such eminently acclaimed scholars like Sir Kenneth Dover and Prof. Hugh Lloyd- Jones.

“Every current member of staff of the Department is a former student of Mr. Henry.”