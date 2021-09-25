FX policy: UBA publishes names, account numbers, BVN of defaulters

The United Bank of Africa has published names, account numbers, Bank Verification Number (BVN) of some customers alleged to have violated the forex policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Okay.ng recalls that the CBN had directed banks to release names of defaulters of the forex exchange regulation who applied for Personal Travel Allowance and bought cheap dollars at the bank but did not use it for the purpose.

UBA in a statement titled ‘CBN FX defaulters’ issued via its website said “In compliance with the directive of Central Bank of Nigeria mandating banks to publish the names of defaulters of the forex exchange regulation.

“Based on regulatory directives, the following customers cancelled their trip and failed to return the PTA availed to them despite several emails, text messages and follow up phone calls.”