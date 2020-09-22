News

Fuel Hike: NLC vows to go ahead with planned strike, protest

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 22, 2020
Less than a minute
Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)
Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to proceed with its planned strike and protest with effect from September 28 following the failure of the Federal Government to reverse the hike in electricity tariff and fuel price.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, made this disclosure following the union’s National Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the proposed action by the organised labour would proceed from next week, adding that the decision was unanimously taken by the chairmen of the 36 states and FCT chapters of the NLC.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 22, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button