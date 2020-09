The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Governor-Elect, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Okay.ng recalls that INEC declared Obaseki as winner of the Edo governorship election held on September 19.

The PDP candidate polled a total of 307,955 to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 223,619 votes.