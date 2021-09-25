FRSC dismisses reports on ongoing recruitment screening exercise

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has denied reports making the rounds that the screening exercise for recruits is ongoing.

Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement to journalists on Friday, said the screening exercise had taken place earlier in September.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps is drawn to the fake news making rounds that the Corps’ recruitment screening exercise will commence from the 24th of September to the 29th of September 2021.

“The Corps, by this medium, warns the public to shun all false alert of the screening exercise as the said exercise had already been conducted and concluded from 6th September to 12th September 2021.

“The Corps implores applicants and the general public to avoid desperate moves that might lure them into the snare of these unscrupulous elements, and expressly disown all liability for extortion of any form arising from patronising these fraudsters, or reliance on any information contained in the social media pages they are using to spread this misinformation.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to visit www.frsc.gov.ng, www.facebook.com/FRSCNigeria or www.instagram.com/FRSCNigeria or the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for any publication from the FRSC.

“The Corps can also be reached through a toll free line 122 for any valid information.”