Friendly: Super Eagles to play Mexico on May 28 – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles will play Mexico in a friendly match on May 28.

The federation made this announcement in a tweet via its verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

According to the NFF, the match will be played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Official: Nigeria’s @NGSuperEagles will face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas,“ the tweet reads.

The friendly match will serve as preparation ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the El Tri, who are in Group C with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

However, the Super Eagles, who missed out on the World Cup, will be using the match to warm-up ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers scheduled to commence in June.