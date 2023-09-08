Former RCCG Pastor, Ghandi Laoye, Crowned Soun of Ogbomosoland

Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, formerly a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus House, Washington DC, has been enthroned as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The traditional coronation took place in the early hours of Friday, with a jubilant crowd gathered at the palace to witness the event.

The installation of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye marks the end of a period of vacancy in the prestigious position of the Soun, which had been unoccupied since the passing of the former monarch, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III, on December 12, 2021.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Nigeria, announced the selection of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun last week Saturday, following a meticulous process of traditional selection.

The newly crowned Soun arrived in Ogbomoso early in the morning for the ritual rites and his installation as the custodian of the traditional stool.

His arrival was marked by a private helicopter landing at Ogbomoso Grammar School before proceeding to the palace.