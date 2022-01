A former Oyo Governor Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that the Ogbomosho-born politician passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was 71.

Details of his death are still sketchy but sources said he left on Tuesday morning Abuja for Ilorin before proceeding to Ogbomosho where he died in the early hours of Wednesday.

More to come later…