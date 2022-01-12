NITDA commences registration for PLWDs in South-South for digital skills empowerment program

The program is the combination of execution of two initiatives from the seven NITDA’s Strategic RoadMap and Action Plan SRAP 2021-2024, which are Digital Transformation and Digital Literacy and Skills.

Digital Transformation enables the facilitation of digital inclusion program for people living with disabilities (PLWDs) and other digitally excluded people aimed at increasing the level of digitization and digitalization across both public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, Digital Literacy and Skills is focused on massive training of Nigerians from all works of life to increase the rate of digital literacy and skills among Nigerians and create a pool of global competitive human capital towards the drive of digital transformation in the public and private sector.

The two pillars promote the creation of capacity building schemes for digital entrepreneurship.

The capacity building program would take place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Interested participant should indicate by filling the application form on the website HERE.

According to a statement signed by Mrs. Hadiza Umar, head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations at NITDA, the registration of PLWDs by NITDA commenced at 10am on Tuesday 11th January 2022 and closes by midnight of Tuesday 18th January 2022.