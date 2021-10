Former minister Abba Sayyadi Ruma is dead

A former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration, Abba Sayyadi Ruma, is dead, Okay.ng reports.

The Katsina State-born politician died in a London Hospital on Wednesday.

More to come…