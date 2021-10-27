Cross speaks after posting his nude video on Snapchat

Cross, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, has reacted to sharing a nude video of himself via Snapchat.

Speaking during an interview with TVC Entertainment, the reality TV star said it was a simple mistake.

He said: “Posting the video was just a mistake no big deal with it. I’m just back with my phone once a while and Snapchat changed some features

“It was just a mistake and quickly when I noticed I deleted it. People should understand the kind of person I am.

“First of all I’m a human being I wear my heart on my sleeve so this whole entertainment, social Media lifestyle is still new to me I’m still trying to get the concept about it.

“This social media life is choking me I just want to be me and live how I’ve always wanted to be.

“I’m just a guy that just wants to have a good time and in the process make a lot of money to provide for his family simple as that.”