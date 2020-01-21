Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez joins LA Galaxy for $10m

LA Galaxy has completed the signing of Sevilla striker Javier Hernandez for $10m.

The 31-year-old striker signed a three-year deal with the American club.

Speaking after signing a deal with the MLS club, Hernandez said: “I’m going to be playing,”

“That’s what I want in my life. People are going to say it was because I couldn’t make it [in Europe], but sometimes in football, there are things that are not in your hands.”

The former Manchester United player is Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer with 52 goals.