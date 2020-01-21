Barcelona striker Leonardo Campana joins Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers has completed the signing of Barcelona SC striker Leonardo Campana.

The 19-year-old Ecuadorian striker penned a three and half year deal.

Speaking after signing a deal with the Premier League club, Campana said: ‘I am excited about the work the team has achieved this season.

‘I know they support each other, their relationship with the manager is a good one and I know all the players get along really well.’

Campana becomes Wolves’ first signing of the January transfer window.