Barcelona striker Leonardo Campana joins Wolverhampton Wanderers

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi January 21, 2020
Wolves new signing Leonardo Campana

Wolverhampton Wanderers has completed the signing of Barcelona SC striker Leonardo Campana.

The 19-year-old Ecuadorian striker penned a three and half year deal.

Speaking after signing a deal with the Premier League club, Campana said: ‘I am excited about the work the team has achieved this season.

‘I know they support each other, their relationship with the manager is a good one and I know all the players get along really well.’

Campana becomes Wolves’ first signing of the January transfer window.



