Sport
Barcelona striker Leonardo Campana joins Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers has completed the signing of Barcelona SC striker Leonardo Campana.
The 19-year-old Ecuadorian striker penned a three and half year deal.
Speaking after signing a deal with the Premier League club, Campana said: ‘I am excited about the work the team has achieved this season.
‘I know they support each other, their relationship with the manager is a good one and I know all the players get along really well.’
Campana becomes Wolves’ first signing of the January transfer window.