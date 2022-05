Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano State, has decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The NNPP made this announcement via its official Twitter handle in the late hours of Tuesday, 18 May 2022.

“Finally: Sen Ibrahim Shekarau Join Us”, the party announced in a tweet.

Okay.ng understands that this is coming after Senator Ibrahim Kwankwaso paid Shekarau a congratulatory visit.