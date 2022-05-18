Court rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, dismissed the bail application filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The sitting Judge, Justice Binta Nyako, ruled inter alia that the a determination on his absence from the court since 2017 must be made before his bail request can be heard.

“The defendant’s bail application at this point is premature, having breached all the bail conditions earlier granted him,” His Lordship said. “Parties should go into trial,” Justice Nyako told both the prosecuting and defence lawyers.

Okay.ng recalls that the court had ordered Mr Kanu’s arrest in March 2019 after adjudging him to have jumped bail.

The arrest order came months after the IPOB leader fled the country, an action which stalled his trial alongside his co-defendants.