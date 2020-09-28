Former Delta Governor, Uduaghan returns to PDP from APC

The former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and returned to his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Uduaghan, who was Delta State Governor for eight years, made this announcement via his official Twitter handle on Monday.

He said: “I am back to join forces with other party greats to strengthen our party, the largest Party in Africa -PDP!”

Okay.ng recalls that the Uduaghan met with Governor Ifeanyi Okoya two weeks ago to fine-tune plans to return to the PDP.