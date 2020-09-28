Assault: Court orders Senator Elisha Abbo to pay N50m to woman

Senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, has been ordered by a federal capital territory (FCT) high court on Monday, to pay the sum of N50 million to Osimibibra Warmate, the woman he assaulted in a video that went viral in 2019.

Okay.ng recalls that a magistrate court in Zuba had earlier dismissed a one-count charge filed by the police over the assault on Warmate at a sex-toy shop in Abuja.

The magistrate of the court, Abdullahi Ilelah, despite the video evidence, upheld a no-case submission filed by the Abbo and dismissed the case.

However, Warmate approached the FCT high court filed a fundamental suit with reference number REF: Suit No. FHC: CV/2393/19.

Ruling on the suit on Monday, the found Abbo guilty and awarded N50 million to Warmate.

Lugard Tare-Otu and Nelson, who represented Warmate in court, made this disclosure in a tweet celebrating the victory.

Nelson wrote: “Remember that video of a Nigerian senator slapping/assaulting a young lady at a shop? Well justice was served today with the court slamming the sum of N50M against the Senator. I am delighted to have represented that young lady in this suit. We say no more to oppression.”