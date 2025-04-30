Flights Resume at Enugu Airport as Runway Repairs Conclude Ahead of Schedule

Domestic airlines have announced the resumption of flight operations to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, following the early completion of emergency repairs on the airport’s runway.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had initially ordered a temporary closure of the airport from April 22 to May 6, 2025, to allow for urgent repairs on a section of the runway. This led to flight suspensions and rerouting by various carriers.

However, the airport was reopened on April 28, a full week ahead of schedule.

Okay.ng reports that airlines have begun reinstating routes to Enugu, with Air Peace and Ibom Air confirming the return of their scheduled flights.





In a statement released on Wednesday, Air Peace said:

“We are pleased to inform you that following the completion of emergency runway repairs at Akanu Biam International Airport, Enugu, and the reopening of the airport by the Federal Government, Air Peace will resume scheduled flights into Enugu from Lagos and Abuja effective Wednesday, April 30, 2025.”

The airline thanked passengers for their patience during the disruption.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during the period of disruption and look forward to welcoming you back on board as we continue to connect you safely to your destinations.”





Ibom Air also confirmed its return to Enugu, stating that it would resume operations on May 4. The airline’s announcement followed the official Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on April 28 by aviation authorities.

“This development comes after the issuance of an official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on April 28, 2025 (Ref: A0126/25 NOTAMC A0125/25), confirming that Runway 08/26 at Enugu Airport has resumed normal operations,” the airline stated.

“Consequently, all scheduled Ibom Air flights to and from Enugu from May 4 onwards have been reinstated.”

Ibom Air added that its Customer Service Team is actively reaching out to affected passengers to assist with rebooking and alternative travel arrangements.

The airline expressed gratitude to its customers: “Our Customer Service Team is actively reaching out to affected passengers to facilitate rebooking and alternative travel arrangements where necessary.”

Both airlines reaffirmed their commitment to providing safe, reliable, and timely service, as flight activity at the Enugu airport returns to normal.