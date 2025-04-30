Explainer

Official Guide: How to Get Your Tinted Glass Permit via POSSAP Portal (2025 Guide)

If you’re planning to drive a vehicle with tinted windows in Nigeria, obtaining a tinted glass permit from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is mandatory.

With the digitization of police services through the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP), the application process has become easier and more transparent.

This guide outlines the step-by-step process to apply for a tinted glass permit in 2025.

What is a Tinted Glass Permit?

A tinted glass permit is an official document issued by the Nigeria Police Force that grants vehicle owners the legal right to drive cars with factory-fitted or modified tinted windows. Without this permit, drivers risk fines, harassment, or having their vehicles impounded.

Why You Need a Tinted Glass Permit

  • To comply with Nigeria’s security and safety regulations.
  • To avoid penalties or legal issues during police checks.
  • To gain official authorization for using tinted vehicle windows.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for a Tinted Glass Permit

Follow these steps carefully to complete your application through the official portal:

StepDescription
Step 1Visit the portal at possap.gov.ng and sign up using your NIN, BVN, or TIN.
Step 2Fill in your personal and vehicle information correctly, then click on “Create Account” to proceed.
Step 3Enter the verification code sent to your email address to confirm your account.
Step 4Log in using your email address and password to access your dashboard.
Step 5Click on “Select Service” and choose “Tinted Glass Permit” from the options.
Step 6Enter your vehicle details and upload the required documents (e.g., vehicle license, ID, etc.).
Step 7Review and confirm that all your details are correct, then submit the application.
Step 8Make payment via the secure platform provided.
Step 9Schedule an appointment for vehicle inspection and biometric capture at a selected NPF Intelligence Department.

Required Documents

To apply successfully, make sure you have the following:

  • National Identification Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), or Tax Identification Number (TIN)
  • Valid vehicle documents (license, proof of ownership)
  • Government-issued ID (NIN slip, driver’s license, international passport)
  • Functional email address

Important Reminders

  • Ensure that all uploaded documents are clear and valid.
  • Do not drive with tinted glass until your permit has been officially approved.
  • A biometric appointment is required to complete the process.

Where to Get Help

If you experience issues or need clarification, you can visit the nearest police station or send an inquiry via the support section of the POSSAP website.

