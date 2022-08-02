Five more abductees of Kaduna-Abuja train attack released by terrorists

The terrorists who attacked and kidnapped many passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train have released five more victims from their captivity.

The Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar, Tukur Mamu (Dan-Iyan Fika), made this announcement on Tuesday.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

He said the names of the five released hostages are Prof. Mustapha Umar-Imam, who is medical doctor at Usmanu Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto; Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed-Rufai, Mukthar Shu’aibu and Sidi Aminu-Sharif.

Mamu, who serves as a negotiator, said he was backing out of the negotiation due to threats to his life, personal integrity and lack of support from the Federal Government.