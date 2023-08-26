First Lady Awards Scholarships to Students From all 36 State and the FCT

First Lady Oluemi Tinubu has awarded scholarships to 46 Nigerian students in tertiary institutions across the country as the first set of beneficiaries of her Renewed Hope Initiative.

46 Nigerian students in tertiary institutions across the country have emerged the first set of beneficiaries as the Renewed Hope Initiative, an initiative of Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen.Oluremi Tinubu, flags off the National Scholarship Programme for Tertiary Education.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, while others were nominated by various women societies, including National Council for Women Societies, and Defence Staff and Police Officers Wives Association DEPOWA.

At the ceremony held in the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, the First Lady and National President of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu CON, congratulated the beneficiaries, noting that the gesture is part of efforts by the initiative to ensure that no willing student is left behind.

‘ With the National Scholarship Programme (NASP), we envision a Nigeria where every child , regardless of their circumstances, can access the best education available. It is not just about textbooks and classrooms, it is about igniting curiosity, speaking innovation and fostering a love of learning that will transcend generations..

“The inaugural National Scholarship Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative is a four year scholarship programme of One Million Naira per year and a laptop for each beneficiary. Today we are empowering 46 students from across the states’.

While urging the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously as their GPA will be taken into consideration in subsequent years, the First Lady also encouraged them to take on vocational skills.

RHI Director of Education, Prof Hafsat Ganduje in an address of welcome identified intervention in education as one of the five pillars of the initiative.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu and Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmood.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria