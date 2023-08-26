FIFA Ban Spain Football President Rubiales For Kissing Star Player, Hermoso

FIFA has taken swift action by suspending Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain’s football federation, following his controversial kiss on the lips of Spanish Women’s World Cup player Jenni Hermoso.

The suspension, lasting 90 days, comes amidst an escalating conflict involving Rubiales, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and Hermoso, a key figure in Spain’s World Cup win.

FIFA’s decision to suspend Rubiales stems from allegations of inappropriate behavior, and he is now prohibited from engaging in any football-related activities both domestically and internationally. This suspension coincides with ongoing disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old Rubiales, marking a significant moment in the ongoing saga.

The tension between Rubiales, the RFEF, and Hermoso has cast a shadow over Spain’s recent World Cup triumph in Australia. Hermoso has publicly accused Rubiales and the federation of exerting undue pressure on her and her loved ones, attempting to compel her to appear alongside Rubiales in a video to apologize for the controversial kiss. Despite Rubiales’ refusal to resign, the federation has threatened legal action against Hermoso for what they consider “lies” surrounding the incident.

The situation has escalated further as Hermoso and 80 other Spain players, including the entire World Cup-winning squad, have declared their intent to go on strike. They refuse to represent the national team until there is a change in leadership. Rubiales’ stance, however, remains resolute, as he believes he is a victim of what he terms a “social assassination.”

As this intricate drama unfolds, it is evident that the clash between Rubiales, the RFEF, and Hermoso goes beyond a mere dispute. The battle lines have been drawn, with players taking a stand against the perceived injustices within the Spanish football hierarchy. The Spanish government’s initiation of a process to potentially suspend Rubiales further complicates the situation.

Solidarity and support have emerged from unexpected quarters, as players from other teams, including England’s Lionesses, have rallied behind Hermoso. Their collective message denounces the actions and culture they deem sexist and patriarchal within football’s upper echelons.

As Rubiales and the RFEF confront mounting challenges, Spain’s football landscape faces uncertainty. The standoff highlights the power dynamics at play within sports organizations and underscores the players’ determination to fight for their dignity and respect.