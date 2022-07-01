Igbo translated Qur’an launched in Abuja

A South-East Muslims group have unveiled a Qur’an translated into Igbo language in Nigeria. Okay.ng has learned.

At the launch of the Holy Book in Abuja, Muhammad Murtala Chukwuemeka, who did the translation told newsmen that it took him five years to translate the Islamic sacred text into Igbo from Arabic.

Sheikh Chukwuemeka converted to Islam in 1989 and later studied to become an Islamic cleric.

According to him, hundreds of copies of the Quran have been printed as an effort to spread the message of Islam to his Igbo brothers and sisters.