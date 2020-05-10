News

First batch of Nigerians evacuated from US arrive in Abuja

Muhammad A. Aliyu May 10, 2020
The first batch of Nigerians stranded in the United States have arrived in Abuja.

Okay.ng gathered that the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 11 am on Sunday, May 10.

The plane was conveying 60 passengers comprises of 92 males, 60 females, and eight infants.

Five luxury buses and a coaster bus were stationed at the airport to move the returnees to isolation centres for a 14-day compulsory quarantine.


