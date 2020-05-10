News

Kaduna records two new deaths from COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 10, 2020
Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has announced an additional two deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

According to el-Rufai via his Twitter handle, the latest fatalities are a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria local government areas of the state.

He noted that “two more persons have also tested positive, bringing the active COVID-19 cases in the state to eighty-seven.

“They are a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun local government areas.”

Kaduna state recorded its first death to COVID-29 on May 2nd.

The victim who was a retired civil servant concealed his travel history to Kano, and eventually died before the result of his test came out.


