First batch of Nigerians evacuated from UK land in Lagos

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 8, 2020
Less than a minute
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos
The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the United Kingdom have arrived in Lagos.

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this to Okay.ng on Friday.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the British Airways flight landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos around 1:45 pm.

She also revealed that the passengers will be immediately airlifted to Abuja, for 14-day mandatory quarantine.

More to come…



Okay.ng on Google News
