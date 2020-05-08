News
First batch of Nigerians evacuated from UK land in Lagos
The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the United Kingdom have arrived in Lagos.
Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this to Okay.ng on Friday.
According to Dabiri-Erewa, the British Airways flight landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos around 1:45 pm.
She also revealed that the passengers will be immediately airlifted to Abuja, for 14-day mandatory quarantine.
More to come…
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
3,526
Deaths
107
Recovered
601
Active
2,818
Last updated: May 8, 2020 - 4:45 pm (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
3,952,556
+38,912
Deaths
271,954
+1,528
Recovered
1,359,136
Active
2,320,872
Last updated: May 8, 2020 - 4:45 pm (+01:00)