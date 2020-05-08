First batch of Nigerians evacuated from UK land in Lagos

Less than a minute

The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the United Kingdom have arrived in Lagos.

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this to Okay.ng on Friday.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the British Airways flight landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos around 1:45 pm.

She also revealed that the passengers will be immediately airlifted to Abuja, for 14-day mandatory quarantine.

More to come…