Fire guts section of Federal Secretariat in Abuja

A section of the Federal Secretary in Abuja has been gutted by fire on Wednesday, 6th of October 2021, Okay.ng reports.

This digital news platform gathered that the inferno which started around 5 pm burnt several cars due to the proximity of the underground parking zone to the generator house.

The building housing some government offices at the Three Arms Zone in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.