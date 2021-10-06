Buhari expresses sadness over former Chief Security Officer’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the death of Ahmadu Gaada, his former Chief Security Officer as Military Head of State in the 1980s.

This was contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Buhari said he was saddened to hear the demise of the very diligent and agile security officer who served him with excellence and astuteness.

“He worked in the national interest rather than self-interest. He will be remembered as an exemplary security officer and most of all, a patriotic citizen who placed the nation above self. Ahmadu’s death is a personal and irreplaceable loss to me. May Allah rest his soul in peace and give enough strength to the bereaved family members,” Buhari said.