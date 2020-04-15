News
Fire guts Corporate Affairs Commission head office in Abuja
The headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja has been gutted by fire.
The building is located in the highbrow Maitama District of the territory.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, it was learnt that the Federal Fire Service had been alerted to the incident.
More to come…
