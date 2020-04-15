News

Fire guts Corporate Affairs Commission head office in Abuja

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 15, 2020
The headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

The building is located in the highbrow Maitama District of the territory.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, it was learnt that the Federal Fire Service had been alerted to the incident.

More to come…



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
373
Deaths
11
Recovered
99
Active
263
Last updated: April 15, 2020 - 5:39 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


