Fire destroys part of Obasanjo’s family home in Ogun

A fire outbreak on Wednesday gutted a section of the family house of former president Olusegun Obasanjo at Ita-Eko in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to reports reaching Okay.ng, the fire incident that happened around 9 PM destroyed the boys’ quarters of the home.

A family source confirmed that fire stating that ”The house is where Obasanjo’s parents lived. It is an old house. It is not the main residence of the former president.

”The fire was eventually put out.”

Okay.ng gathered that Obasanjo was not in the country when the incident occurred.