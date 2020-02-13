News

Fire destroys part of Obasanjo’s family home in Ogun

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 13, 2020
Less than a minute
Olusegun Obasanjo
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

A fire outbreak on Wednesday gutted a section of the family house of former president Olusegun Obasanjo at Ita-Eko in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to reports reaching Okay.ng, the fire incident that happened around 9 PM destroyed the boys’ quarters of the home.

A family source confirmed that fire stating that ”The house is where Obasanjo’s parents lived. It is an old house. It is not the main residence of the former president.

”The fire was eventually put out.”

Okay.ng gathered that Obasanjo was not in the country when the incident occurred.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh was born and brought up in Katsina, he is a BSc holder from Ahmad Bello University Zaria. The founder of northern youth restoration movement and the pioneer chairman Funtua youth united for development. He is currently a reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
Back to top button
Close