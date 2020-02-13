Ole Solskjaer reveals when Ighalo will play for Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that new loan signing Odion Ighalo will travel with the team to play against Chelsea next week.

The Nigerian international joined the Red Devils on a loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

Solskjaer speaking on Ighalo’s debut in the match to be played next Monday at Stamford Bridge, said: “Yeah, he is going to travel with us. We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”

Ighalo is also yet to train with his teammate since he was unveiled by United on February 4th.