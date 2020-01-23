Finally, CBN holds January 2020 MPC meeting

Business

Muhammad A. Aliyu January 23, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is currently holding its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for 2020.

Okay.ng understands that the meeting was earlier slated to hold on Monday and Tuesday, January 20 and 21, 2020, respectively.

The two-day meeting will go through Thursday and Friday, January 23 and 24, 2020.

According to CBN, the apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, will be briefing the press at 2:15 pm (Nigerian time), Friday 24th January, 2020, on the decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).



