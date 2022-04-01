FIFA Soundtrack: Support your fave in peace, Davido warns fans

Singer, Davido, has urged his fans not to get into a superiority contest with fans of other artistes.

Okay.ng recalls that Davido got featured on the theme song for this year’s World Cup and that has been a major talking point for his fans on social media.

His performance at the FIFA draw in Qatar has also added to the arsenal of his fan base, the 30BG.

On his Twitter handle, the singer said, “Support your fave in peace! And this goes for my fans too! Congrats to #FIFAWorldCup congrats to me and congrats to AFRICA!! 🌍🤞🏾❤️😎”