FAAN apologises over power outage at Lagos Airport

The Federal Airport Authorities Of Nigeria (FAAN) has apologised for the power outage experienced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport late Friday.

FAAN issued the apology in a statement signed by its Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze (Mrs.).

According to the statement, the outage was caused by the rain which came with very fierce winds and storms.

The statement also said the natural occurrence affected one of the feeders and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply to the D wing of the airport.

“However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria to resolve the problem. Normalcy has since been restored in the affected area.

“FAAN is Committed to our core values of Safety, Security and Comfort,” the statement said.