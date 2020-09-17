FIFA Rankings: Nigeria climbs to 29th position

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been climbed up to 29th in the latest world FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

According to the rankings, the Nigerian national team with 1493 points maintained its third position in Africa.

Senegal retained the number one position, Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles are second while Algeria and Morocco sealed the top five.

In the global rankings, Belgium, France and Brazil maintained the first, second and third positions respectively while Portugal climbed 2 steps up to the fifth spot.