FIFA announces sanctions against Nigeria over fans’ misconduct at MKO Abiola stadium

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee on Monday imposed sanctions on Nigeria for the misconduct of its fans during the world cup qualifying tie in Abuja on May 29.

Displeased football fans had vandalised facilities at the MKO Abiola National Stadium following Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The tie had ended Nigeria’s bid to qualify for the global football tournament scheduled to start in November 2022 in Qatar.

The world football ruling body in a statement on its official website detailed the reason for these sanctions as “order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects”.

“In line with FIFA’s zero-tolerance stance against discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations have been punished due to the abusive behaviour by their respective supporters,” the communique also read.

It also imposed a 150,000 Swiss Franc (N63,996,216.90) fine on Nigeria as a result of the unruly behaviour of its fans, and one match without spectators.

Last month, the Senate invited the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare; NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, and other agencies involved in the maintenance of the MKO Abiola Stadium to determine the extent of the damage to facilities at the national arena.

The lawmakers had also instructed the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development to investigate the remote and immediate causes of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in spite of the huge fund by the government, individuals, and corporate bodies.