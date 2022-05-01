ALERT: Three-storey building collapses in Ebute Metta, Lagos

A three-story building on Sunday night collapsed at 32, Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

This was announced by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in the late hours of Sunday.

According to the service, rescue operations is currently ongoing.

“An alert of a collapse of a three-storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service already at the scene,“ the announcement reads.

“Search and Rescue ongoing with updates to follow, please.”

More to come later…