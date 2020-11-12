FG to reopen Kano, Port Harcourt airports for international flights

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, on Thursday, announced that international flight operation would resume at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, and the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State soon.

Nuhu made this known while speaking at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

According to him, the Federal Government was prepared to open the two airports to international flights.

He said: “Efforts are ongoing to reopen the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport to international traffic.

“The reason why we are opening these airports is to decongest both the Lagos and Abuja airports and also to facilitate passenger travel as travellers will now arrive much closer to their destinations.

“This will make travel much more convenient for passengers. Instead of coming to Lagos and taking another mode of transportation to Port Harcourt or Enugu, when the international airport in Port Harcourt is opened, you may land there directly.”

Okay.ng recalls that international flight operations resumed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, after a six-month suspension in September.