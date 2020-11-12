Buhari mourns former Ghanaian President Rawlings

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday condoled with the government and people of Ghana over the passage of their former president, Jerry Rawlings.

The president, according to his media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the entire African continent would sorely miss the sterling qualities of the late Ghana’s great ex-leader.

The statement said Buhari believed that the passion, discipline and moral strength deployed by the former Ghanaian leader to reposition the country over a period of years have continued to reverberate across the continent and beyond.

He said the president commended the unique role played by the former president in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa at large.

According to him, such roles stimulated the economy for sustainable growth, adding that the late Rawlings vociferously championed the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

The statement added: “President Buhari joins family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure,” assuring them that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered.

“The president prays that the almighty God will grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones,” the statement said.