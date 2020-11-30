FG to provide solar system for 25m Nigerians at N4,000 monthly

The presidency has said that an estimated 25 million Nigerians will benefit from the Federal Government’s Solar Home Systems that commences this week will be expected to pay about N4,000 monthly.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on Sunday.

According to him, Nigerians are expected to pay about N4,000 monthly for a period of three years under the scheme.

He added that federal government would from next week commence the process of installation of five million solar home systems in underserved and off-grid communities across the country.

The programme, according to him, is part of the government’s Economic Sustainability Plan.

Akande said: “An important aspect of the scheme is the option of outright ownership by beneficiaries at a cost ranging from N1, 500 per week to N4,000 monthly depending on the capacities, for a period of three years.”

According to him, the arrangement allows as many as 25 million Nigerians to own personal solar systems in their homes.

“The programme will include the assembly or manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions to facilitate the growth of the local manufacturing industry.

“In view of the scale of materials required, solar equipment manufacturers/assemblers will be incentivised to set up facilities in Nigeria, thereby offering additional job opportunities to Nigerians.

“In addition, installation, servicing, and payment collections are expected to provide thousands of other jobs. In all, at least 250, 000 jobs will be created,” he added.