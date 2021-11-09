FG says Third Mainland Bridge not ‘opening up’ nor ‘shaking’ as rumoured

The Federal Government says the claims making the rounds that the Third Mainland Bridge is ‘opening up’, ‘shaking’ is false.

A social media user had issued an alert urging residents of Lagos to avoid the bridge over an alleged structural defect that could cause a near or total collapse if not urgently attended.

However, responding to the alert, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing’s Director Press & Public Relations, Boade Akinola in a statement said the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engineer Olukayode Popoola drove on the bridge without noticing any opening or experiencing any shaking.

The statement reads: “The federal controller of works in Lagos, Engineer Olukayode Popoola, has debunked insinuations making the rounds in the social media that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos has “opened up” and “shaking” and, therefore, unsafe to traffic saying the claim was both false and unfounded.

“Giving an on-the-spot report on the Bridge, the controller, who said he just drove along the Bridge without noticing any opening or experiencing any shaking as contained in the social media report, advised members of the public.

“Especially commuters to ignore the insinuations as the Bridge, which is receiving regular attention along with others across the country, is safe for use.”