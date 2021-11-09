9mobile compensates customers after service outage

Telecom operator, 9mobile, has apologised for the disruption of network faced by its subscribers over the weekend.

Okay.ng understands that most 9mobile users couldn’t connect to the internet or make calls on the network as a result of the downtime.

Following the service outage, 9mobile in a text message appealed for the challenges faced while crediting 10 mins call time and 100MB to customers.

“Dear Customer, we sincerely apologize for the difficulties experienced using our services over the weekend. Your line has been credited with 10mins and 100MB. Thank You,” the text message reads.