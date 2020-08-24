FG says no date for full reopening of schools in Nigeria

The federal government has said no date has been fixed for schools to resume activities.

The Minister of State (Education) Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this disclosure at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

However, the minister expressed optimism that the date for resumption was “around the corner”, adding, that “we are not going to be brandishing dates.”

Nwajiuba said that he and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, met some stakeholders in tertiary education earlier in the day on the issue.

He also noted that about 78 universities, mostly privately-owned, are insisting that they are ready for resumption while the response from government-owned universities are still ‘50-50′.

He said after aggregating opinions, he would return to the PTF to review the situation and then go ahead to make a pronouncement.