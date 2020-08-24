NCDC announces 321 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 52,548

Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 321 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 24th, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 22 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 322 new cases are Lagos-98, FCT-34, Kaduna-30, Nasarawa-25, Benue-21, Plateau-17, Rivers-15, Adamawa-11, Ogun-11, Enugu-9, Edo-8, Delta-7, Ekiti-7, Gombe-5, Ebonyi-4, Bayelsa-3, Kano-3, Ondo-3, Cross River-2, Imo-2, Kebbi-2, Niger-2, Abia-1 and Bauchi-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:50 pm on 24th August, there are 52,548 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

39,257 patients have been discharged with 1004 deaths across the country.