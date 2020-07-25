FG says Abuja-Kaduna train service to resume operations July 29

The federal government has announced that Abuja-Kaduna train service will resume operations on July 29, 2020.

Okay.ng recalls that rail services were suspended since March 23 by the FG in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Rotimi Ameachi, minister of transportation, made this announcement on Saturday during a test run on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

According to the minister, there would be hourly train rides for commuters upon resumption as 10 new coaches have been added to the route.

He said that that passenger in economy class will now pay N3,000 for trips between Abuja and Kaduna, while those in executive class will pay N6,000.

Amaechi noted that the new fares approved by the federal government is to keep rail services active.