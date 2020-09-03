News

FG review curfew, now from 12 midnight to 4am

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 3, 2020
Less than a minute
Sani Aliyu
Sani Aliyu

The federal government has announced a review in timing for nationwide curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew time is now from 12 midnight to 4 am.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, disclosed this on Thursday during a briefing in Abuja.

He said, “We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:01 hours tonight.

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 3, 2020
Less than a minute
Back to top button