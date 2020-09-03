News
FG review curfew, now from 12 midnight to 4am
The federal government has announced a review in timing for nationwide curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The curfew time is now from 12 midnight to 4 am.
National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, disclosed this on Thursday during a briefing in Abuja.
He said, “We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:01 hours tonight.
“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”