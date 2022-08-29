News

FG releases N6.25bn for establishment of cattle ranches in Katsina

Agency Report with Okay.ng By Agency Report with Okay.ng
1 Min Read

The Federal Government has released N6.25 billion for the establishment of cattle ranches in local government areas affected by banditry in Katsina.

Deputy Governor of the State, Mannir Yakubu, who also doubles as Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, disclosed this in Katsina on Monday.

Speaking during the Ranch Stakeholders Development Meeting, he said listed the frontline local government areas where grazing reserves would be established as Jibia, Batsari, Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari and Sabuwa Dandume among others.

Mr Yakubu revealed that part of the funds will be used to construct schools, health centres and veterinary clinics in the affected communities.

He said the state government would engage reputable contractors to handle the projects.

He added that the federal and the state governments want to restore peace and stability to areas affected by banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other criminalities.

“We are therefore soliciting for the support and cooperation of the affected communities to provide suitable sites for the execution of these projects,” Mr Yakubu said.

Lost your password?