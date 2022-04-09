FG launches ‘detailed‘ investigation into recurring electricity grid collapse

A detailed investigation is presently ongoing into the causes of the recurring grid collapse, the federal government said.

Okay.ng had reported that the national electricity grid collapsed again on Friday evening making it the third in less than four weeks.

In reacting to the recent failure, the spokesman of the ministry of power, Isa Sanusi, in a statement on Saturday said the operator of the national grid, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), is in the process of restoring supply nationwide.

The statement reads: “We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830 hrs on April 8th, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country.

“While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.

"We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid.

“This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.”