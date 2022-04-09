2023: Why I am contesting for president – Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, the present Minister of Transport, had on Saturday declared his interest to run for President in the 2023 general elections.

The minister made his declaration in Port Harcourt at the Amiesimaka Stadium during a Thanksgiving service.

According to Amaechi, his aspiration to become president is not about fulfilling a personal ambition but a ”moral duty to give what I can in the service of my country”.

He said: “My aspiration is not about fulfilling any personal ambition. I am contesting for office because I believe that it is my moral duty to give what I can in the service of my country.

“To sustain and intensify present efforts at solving our national problems, our democracy must ensure the emergence of a leadership that is equipped with broad experience in governance to ensure stability and continuity.

“To sustain our democracy and preserve our unity, we need a steady hand and a passion for success in a nation that remains united to pursue prosperity for all Nigerians.”